Kenya: Experts Raise Alarm on Dwindling Fish Stock in Lake Victoria

19 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

The towns surrounding Lake Victoria have become popular among people looking to savour fish delicacies on the shores of the world’s second largest freshwater body.

Due to their proximity to the lake, the beaches of such major urban centres as Kisumu, Kendu Bay and Homa Bay have become some of the most sought-after travel destinations for both domestic and foreign tourists who want to enjoy the breeze while sampling the culinary delights from the region.

However, despite supporting the continent’s largest inland fishery, researchers are raising concern over the alarming decline of indigenous fish species in the lake.

While tilapia and Nile perch are currently the favoured catches due to their high demand, uncontrolled flow of toxic substances from industrial and agricultural sources into its waters spells doom for the lake.

According to Dr Christopher Aura, the assistant director for Freshwater Systems Research at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), the decline in commercial fishing due to the dwindling fish stocks is threatening the lake’s sustainability.

