Liberia: Govt to Finance Independent Autopsy On Zenu Miller's Body

19 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

Amid mixed views linking the death of journalist Zenu Miller to violent encounter with the Executive Protection Service (EPS) countering a medical report that Miller died from hypertension, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice has called for the conduct of an immediate autopsy to ascertain the truth surrounding the demise of the young Liberian journalist.

Since journalist Zenu Miller's death was announced on Saturday, February 15 at the ELWA Hospital, family friends, and professional colleagues have attributed his death to the encounter he had with the EPS during which he was reportedly beaten, but medical report from the hospital where he died has it that his death is attributed to hypertension.

As the debate ensues, Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh said the government has asked the family not to bury the remains of Zenu or take the body from the mortuary until an independent autopsy is conducted.

"We are all saddened by the death of colleague Zenu Millier, but when someone dies, we say it's the way of the Lord. Again, our sympathies to bereaved family, especially his wife, children and the OK FM family," Mr. Kelgbeh said.

Mr. Kelgbeh said Miller's family has been given the chance to identify their own pathologist to conduct the autopsy and the government will pay the cost involved in conducting the independent autopsy.

Mr. Kelgbeh said there have been insinuations that Zenu died due to his alleged encounter with officers of the Executive Protective Service (EPS) during one of semifinals of the just ended County Meet at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

According to Kelgbeh, while alive, Miller alleged that he was beaten by security personnel, although there was no formal complaint to the Office of the President of Liberia or the Press Office of the President to enable them to investigate.

He, however, urged the public to stop the negative insinuations about the fallen Liberian journalist as the late Zenu Miller deserves to given a befitting burial. Mr. Kelgbeh said the late Zenu was a quiet and dutiful person, noting that the result of the autopsy will be made public when conducted.

The late Liberian journalist Zenu worked for Truth FM, Head of Corporate Communications of Lonestar Cell/MTN, Radio Five and later transitioned to OK FM where he worked up to the time of his death.

Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

