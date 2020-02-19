Liberia: President Weah Wants National Census Postponed to 2021

-- House reviews request to draw resolution

The Committees on Elections & Inauguration, Internal Affairs, Good Governance, and Ways Means and Finance have been mandated by the House of Representatives to probe a communication from President George Weah requesting a "Joint Resolution from the Legislature" to conduct a National Census on March 8, 2021.

The Committee is required to review the President's letter and report to Plenary in one week.

The House's decision to forward the President's communication to the to the Joint Committee, with the Committee on Good Governance becoming the lead, followed a motion from Lofa County Representative District #2 Francis Nyumalin.

President Weah attributed the delay in the conduct of the National Census on December 8, 2019, to financial constraints facing the government.

In his communication, the President noted that his Government attaches great importance to conducting the census, as data to be collected will inform the formulation, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the country's development programs as well as governance in general.

"You may recall that my predecessor, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, issued a proclamation on December 21, 2016 declaring the holding of a National housing and Population Census of the Republic of Liberia on March 21, 2018. However, the attendant financial constraints precluded the efficient execution of the timetable of 2018, as this Body, through a Joint Resolution LEG_004/2018, set a new date for the holding of a National Census on December 8, 2019," the President's communication notes.

"Again, similar circumstances have prevented the conduct of the national census at that time. Liberia has now gone beyond both nationally and internationally stipulated decennial period of every 10 years for the conduct of Population and housing Census, which is a prerequisite to evaluating and determining the socioeconomic needs of the population."

"In the midst of these challenges, the Government attaches great importance to conducting the census, as the data to be collected will inform the formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the country's development programs as well as governance in general."

"In consideration of the aforementioned, I kindly request a Joint Resolution of the Legislature, mandating the Executive Branch of Government to conduct a National Census by further extending the 2018 Census from December 8, 2019 to March 8, 2021," the President noted.

"The Executive Branch takes seriously into consideration the conduct of the National Census as well as provide government the needed information on the distribution of the national resources of the country the President communication noted".