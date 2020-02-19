Liberia: Wafu Women's Tourney - Liberia Intensify Preperation

Following the draw of the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU Zone A) Women's Tournament, Coach Robert Lartey's focus is now shifted to the senior women's national team as they prepare for the upcoming tournament in Sierra Leone.

The female Lone Star were paired against Guinea Bissau, Mali, and Gambia and in Group B during the draw ceremony held on February 9, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Elsewhere in Group A, hosts Sierra Leone were pitted against Cape Verde, Senegal and Guinea. The tournament will run from February 25 to March 7, 2020.

As the kickoff date of the tournament draws close, coach Lartey and his players have intensified preparation at various venues.

Lartey, who led the U20 women's national team to the first round of the Africa 2020 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after a 7-5 aggregate win against Guinea, over the weekend, released the listing of his final squad comprising 20 players.

According to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Lartey's selection was done in consultation with his technical staff after a provisional squad of 24 players was earlier called-up to begin preparations.

Liberia will begin their campaign in the tournament on Wednesday, February 26, against Guinea Bissau and will later take Mali on Friday, February 28, and Gambia on Monday, March 2, at the host stadium in Bo, Sierra Leone.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Massah Konneh (Earth Angels), Lorpu Forkpah (World Girls) and Komassah Sumo (Hippo FC)

Defenders: Lucy Massaquoi, Marie Flomo and Linda Gaye (Blanco FC); Margaret Stewart and Zhyphel Sharewillie (Senior Professionals); Jestina Wilson (Determine Girls) and Crystal Mulbah (Earth Angels)

Midfielders: Francisca Howe (Earth Angels), Sylvia Pyne (Determine Girls), Hawa Kpan (World Girls) and Miatta Morris (Senior Professionals)

Forwards: Angeline Kieh and Kanties Sayee (Earth Angels); Agatha Nimene (Blanco FC), Pauline Agbotsu (Determine Girls), Bernice Willie (Senior Professionals) and Lucy Kikeh (World Girls)