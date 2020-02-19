Liberia: House Probes Increment in Rice Price By U.S.$0.50

The House of Representatives has constituted a seven-man Specialized Committee to investigate the increment in the price of rice, by US$0.50, on the Liberian market, which was allegedly imposed by rice importers despite President Weah's removal of tariff on the commodity.

Plenary's decision was triggered by a communication from Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers appointed Sinoe County District #3 Representative Mathew Zarzar and Lofa County District 2 Representative Julie Weah as chairman and co-chairman respectively for the Specialized Committee, and it is expected to report within one week.

Members of the committee are Gbarpolu County District #2 Representative Cllr. Kanie Wesso; Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris; Maryland County District #1 Representative P. Mark Jurry; Rivercess County District #2 Representative Byron Zahnwea, and River Gee County District #2 Representative Francis Young.

Meanwhile, in Representative Kolubah's communication, he revealed that rice importers in the country have increased the price rice by US$0.50 despite drop in tariff on the importation of rice in Liberia.

However, the chairman of the House's Commerce Committee, Representative Samuel Kogar, denied the allegation based on previous meeting he held with Rice Importers which result does not back the allegation.

According to the Montserrado County District #10 lawmaker, the increment of rice price is causing Liberians to find it difficult to get the commodity.

He pleaded with plenary that Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh and the Leadership of the Rice Importers Association be summoned to explain why there is 0.50 increment in the price of a non-taxable commodity.