Liberia: House Probes Increment in Rice Price By U.S.$0.50

19 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The House of Representatives has constituted a seven-man Specialized Committee to investigate the increment in the price of rice, by US$0.50, on the Liberian market, which was allegedly imposed by rice importers despite President Weah's removal of tariff on the commodity.

Plenary's decision was triggered by a communication from Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers appointed Sinoe County District #3 Representative Mathew Zarzar and Lofa County District 2 Representative Julie Weah as chairman and co-chairman respectively for the Specialized Committee, and it is expected to report within one week.

Members of the committee are Gbarpolu County District #2 Representative Cllr. Kanie Wesso; Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris; Maryland County District #1 Representative P. Mark Jurry; Rivercess County District #2 Representative Byron Zahnwea, and River Gee County District #2 Representative Francis Young.

Meanwhile, in Representative Kolubah's communication, he revealed that rice importers in the country have increased the price rice by US$0.50 despite drop in tariff on the importation of rice in Liberia.

However, the chairman of the House's Commerce Committee, Representative Samuel Kogar, denied the allegation based on previous meeting he held with Rice Importers which result does not back the allegation.

According to the Montserrado County District #10 lawmaker, the increment of rice price is causing Liberians to find it difficult to get the commodity.

He pleaded with plenary that Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh and the Leadership of the Rice Importers Association be summoned to explain why there is 0.50 increment in the price of a non-taxable commodity.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.