Monrovia — The Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence Tuesday, February 18, recommended that Mr. Tarplah Davis Deputy Defense Minister for Operations-designate be rejected because he does not have what it takes to move the army forward.

Zoely Zoe's rejection comes a week after he submitted himself to confirmation proceeding in keeping with constitutional requirement. His rejection is also in succession to a thread of rejections in recent times by the Senate.

"After carefully reviewing the CV of the nominee, the committee came to a conclusion that he doesn't have what it takes to move the Army forward and recommend that his confirmation for the position of Deputy Defense Minister for Operations be rejected," the Committee report stated.

A controversial Facebook post in which Mr. Davis, threatened to "kill" would-be protesters of the 'Weah Step Down Campaign' and critics of the President, has come back to haunt the nominee with Senators taking keen interest in the threats made on the post which went viral when it was released last year.

Appearing before the Senate's Defense and Intelligence Committee last Wednesday, Mr. Davis lied under oath as he sought to distance himself from the Facebook video. In the live video, Zoely Zoe promised to defend the government of President Weah, his family and others with plans intended to thwart or go against the Liberian Constitution.

"The symbol of everything that I have worked for personally is in Liberia. And I told people, anybody tries my property, I will kill them. I have said it and will continue to say it openly," he stated.

The nominee added: "I, Zoely Zoe or Tarplah Z. Davis, will never ever sit down in this America when Henry Costa and his likes who are thinking about covertly overthrowing the Government of Liberia and thinking about looting the resources of our country. When they carry out their wicked plan, I will not sit in this America and witness my country in chaos. I will defend my properties, I will defend my government and people, I will defend my family and do everything possible to ensure that those people who have their devilish intention of trying to subvert the Constitution, their plans are reverted and the Constitution will take over. I will never even accept any undemocratic removal of President George Manneh Weah. If it causes me to risk my life, I will do so."

During the confirmation hearing, Tarplah, in a non-apologetic posture, averred: "Honorable Senators, I have a history of being involved in student politics. My first protest was the LINSU protest. Why would I as a former student leader, say, I will harm people who want to protest. I cherish the rights given to people by the constitution so I am not associated with that people may have their own personal reasons why they disseminated such information of that nature."

Senator Conmany Wesseh (River Gee County), a member of the committee, expressed disappointment in the soldier's attempt to lie under oath.

According to them, Mr. Davis' comments struck fear. "You scare us and because you scare us too much you really need to go for de-traumatization first. You really need that and you would have saved yourself the embarrassment, if you had told President Weah that you are not ready for this position."

In more disappointing tone, Senator Wesseh said to the nominee: "To be honest with you, I would think that you will do this country a favor by getting out of that thing. Don't put us through the embarrassment of rejecting you because what I have read from you and what you have indicated is that you are not suitable for the position."