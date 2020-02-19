Liberia: Govt Calls for Autopsy On Remains of Broadcast Journalist Zenu Miller

Monrovia — The Liberian government, through the office of President George Weah, has announced a pending autopsy on the remains of the late Liberian Journalist, Zenu Miller.

The pronouncement comes amid mixed-reactions and growing speculations over the cause of ace broadcaster demise.

Miller had complained of chest pain since he was reportedly manhandled by officers of the Executive Protection Service in late January at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium during the National County Sports Meet.

Presidential Press Secretary, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, told an Executive Mansion regular press briefing Tuesday, February 18, that the move is geared at ascertaining the actual cause of Miller's death.

"Because we saw his post and other people were trying to take it serious; therefore, we called him and he explained to us what happened and we were working with the PUL President to see how it happened and he's gone," Kelgbeh said.

"Because of that, the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice not to take his boy from the mortuary until an independent autopsy is done.

"The family will be given the chance to identify their own pathology to perform the autopsy and that government will pay for cost attached to conduct it."

He said there was no formal communication sent to the government on the matter relating to assertion of EPS brutality against the late Miller.

However, accordingly, there were some insinuations that Mr. Miller died because of brutality meted against him by agents of the Executive Protection Agency, which an autopsy could be necessary to clarify.

He believes the autopsy will lie to rest "insinuations seen on social media and other places".

Kelgbeh noted that the death of the Liberian journalist must not be treated with controversy based on "the quiet life the journalist had lived".

The government has, at the same time, said it is saddened by the death of Liberian Journalist, expressing sympathy to the family of the fallen journalist.

The unfortunate incident occurred Saturday morning after Mr. Miller reportedly had fallen off and was rushed to the ELWA Hospital, family sources told FrontPageAfrica.

The Press Union of Liberia, in a recent release, announced that Miller's family had disclosed that "their son died of hypertension (High Blood Pressure)".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr. Forkpa Miller quoting the death certificate told the Press Union of Liberia hypertension (High Blood Pressure) was the cause of death," the release stated, while calling for an autopsy to be conducted the body.

"PUL believes that the autopsy will help to allay all contentions on the actual cause of death and end rumor-mongering on the unfortunate death of true professional."

Zenu has served several media outlets in Liberia to include his role as editor, talk show host and news director of Truth FM 96.1, owned by Liberian businessman, Musa Bility.

He also served as Manager at T-Five radio station of Representative Thomas Fallah and would later work in the communication section of the National Bureau of Concession, served as Communications Officer of Lone Star Cell Communications Incorporated and worked with OK FM 99.5 in Monrovia - where he worked until his demise.