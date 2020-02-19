South Africa: Bafana Stars Included in Preliminary U23 Squad for Tokyo Olympics

Cape Town — South Africa under-23 coach David Notoane has announced 78 provisional players to take part in the 2020 Olympic Games .

The global showpiece is set to take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 24 to August 9.

Notoane opted to select 8 goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 24 midfielders and 19 strikers.

The coach will then have to select an 18-man squad with 4 stand-by players of which 3 can be overage players.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been included in the preliminary squad alongside Thembinkosi Lorch, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Judas Moseamedi and with host of other overage players in contention for selection.

"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to ensure that we take only the best to represent South Africa at this big stage," said Notoane as quoted by the official SAFA website.

"This is just a preliminary group of players that we think will be considered for the tournament, and as you can see it includes youngsters and seniors."

"The next few weeks will be very crucial as we will be running the rule over the players we believe will be best suited for this competition.

"It is a lovely headache to have because all the players on the list are good quality but unfortunately we can't take all of them.

"We are confident that the group we will choose will do the business for the country, but for now we are monitoring all of them to see if they can make the final squad."

FULL 78-MAN PRELIMINARY SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Mondli Mpoto (Bloem Celtic), Darren Johnson (Ajax), Andile Mbanjwa (Richards Bay), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport), Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits), Jody February (Cape Umoya), Darren Keet (OH Leuven, Belgium)

Defenders

Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City), Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs), Kabelo Seriba (FC Metta, Latvia) Tercious Malepe (Chippa Utd), Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa Utd), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Given Msimango (Highlands Park), James Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates), Katlego Mohamme (Tuks), Thendo Mukumela (Ajax), Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs), Keagan Johannes (Ajax), Jerry Msane (Highlands Park), Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace, United Kingdom), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Keanin Ayer (Varsbergs BoIS, Sweden), Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Amazulu), Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg Utd), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport)

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport); Athenkosi Dlala (Tuks), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport), Grant Margeman (Ajax), Jamie Webber (SuperSport), Thabo Cele (Lova da Piedade FC, Portugal), Khanya Leshabela (Leicester City, England), Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton, England), Siphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu), Kgotso Masangane (FC Metta, Latvia), Tashreeq Matthews (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC, France) Siphesihle Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Sphelele Mkhulise (Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates), Goodman Mosele (Baroka), Kgaogelo Sekota (Bidvest Wits), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Siphesihle Mkhize (Ajax), Luvuyo Phewa (Real Kings)

Forwards

Luther Singh (GD Chaves FC, Portugal), Jemondre Dickens (TS Sporting), Lyle Foster (AS Monaco, France), Liam Jordan (HB Koge FC, Denmark), Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga FC, Portugal) Itumeleng Shopane (Swallows FC), Phakamani Mahlambi (Sundowns), Bongani Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd), Percy Tau (Club Brugge, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (FC Stasbourg, France), Promise Mkhuma (Sundowns), Rowan Human (Bidvest Wits), Oswin Appolis (SuperSport), Gift Motupa (Bidvest Wits), Keletso Makgalwa (Sundowns), Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg Utd), Bonginkosi Ntuli (AmaZulu)

