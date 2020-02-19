Angola: Private Tuition Fees Up 13 Percent

Luanda — The Government announces an increase of 13 percent in the amount of tuition fees for private education institutions.

The measure, which will take effect this academic year, after publication in the State Gazette, covers private institutions of basic, general, high school and university education.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this is an adjustment of only 13 percent in relation to the amount corresponding to tuition fees in 2019.

The decision aims to ensure the normal functioning of private educational institutions, which in recent days have been demanding an increase in tuition fees.

This measure comes at a time when some private educational establishments have unilaterally increased tuition fees in this academic year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the percentage defined is based on the inflation of previous and current years, as well as the weight of education and teaching services in the National Consumer Price Index, which is 5.8%.

"This indicator is of low fluctuation throughout the year, with the exception of the months of February and March, when the classes start, respectively for basic, secondary and higher education", reads the note from the Ministry of Finance.

The percentage resulted from consultations made by the Government to the ministerial departments of Education and Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as associations of private educational institutions and students.