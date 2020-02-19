Angola: Private Tuition Fees Up 13 Percent

18 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Government announces an increase of 13 percent in the amount of tuition fees for private education institutions.

The measure, which will take effect this academic year, after publication in the State Gazette, covers private institutions of basic, general, high school and university education.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this is an adjustment of only 13 percent in relation to the amount corresponding to tuition fees in 2019.

The decision aims to ensure the normal functioning of private educational institutions, which in recent days have been demanding an increase in tuition fees.

This measure comes at a time when some private educational establishments have unilaterally increased tuition fees in this academic year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the percentage defined is based on the inflation of previous and current years, as well as the weight of education and teaching services in the National Consumer Price Index, which is 5.8%.

"This indicator is of low fluctuation throughout the year, with the exception of the months of February and March, when the classes start, respectively for basic, secondary and higher education", reads the note from the Ministry of Finance.

The percentage resulted from consultations made by the Government to the ministerial departments of Education and Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as associations of private educational institutions and students.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.