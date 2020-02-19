Angola Moves Towards Digitalization of Terrestrial Television

Luanda — Angola Tuesday took a decisive step towards the digitalization of terrestrial television, with the launch of Integrated Digital Transmission - Terrestrial Services (ISDB-T), a pilot project that covered the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda and Malanje.

The project, whose launch was attended by the ministers of Social Communication and Telecommunications and Information Technologies, respectively, Nuno Caldas Albino and José Carvalho da Rocha, and the Japanese ambassador to Angola, Hironori Sawada, has a partnership of the Japanese Government.

The television migration project from analogue to digital will be completed in five to eight years.

At the ceremony, the Minister of Social Communication, Nuno Albino, underlined that Angola has taken an important step today, because from now on the province of Luanda (pilot experience) already has the signal of Integrated Services of Digital Transmission - Terrestrial (ISDB- T), that is, the country migrates from the analog to the digital system.