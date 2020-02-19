Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Taunts Critics

19 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular comedienne, Tyra "Madam Boss" Chikocho has hit back at critics persistently tagging her a promiscuous woman saying the continued hate has translated into more business deals.

This follows a recent video making waves on social media by Sweden-based socialite, Tatelicious, who tore into Madam Boss' taste in dressing saying it resembles her character of a prostitute

Hitting back, Madam Boss took to social media earlier today expressing joy and gratitude to how these latest trolls have just helped her scoop a deal with Lifestyle Centre Furniture as its brand ambassador.

"Hapana chinhu chinonakidza kuita Brand ambassador we kambani unenge uchingopihwa zvemahara zvaunoda.

"Wait a minute have you noticed that. Every time pandotukwa or pandonzi ndanzi ,nhingi,h**********e, that moment Mwari anobva andikandira chi endorsement haaaa ndiMwari we Nherera Chokwadi," she wrote.

(There is nothing equally fan to being a brand ambassador, you just get things for free and this is a result of all the trolls I get on social media of people labelling me a prostitute)

Madam Boss is arguably the most successful comedienne in the country.

As of last year October, Madam Boss boasted of an endorsement from Doves Funeral Service making her the company's Zororo Phumulani funeral plan brand ambassador adding to NetOne, Skylake Borehole, Primkett Travelling Agency among a host of small-to-medium enterprises.

FacebookMadam BossTateliciousZuva Habane

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.