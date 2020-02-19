Nigeria: Lagos Records One Case of Lassa Fever

19 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Lagos State on Tuesday recorded one case of Lassa fever, the state's commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi, has said.

Mr Abayomi, on his twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, said the case was confirmed on Tuesday and the patient is currently in isolation and receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

He added that the state's ministry of health through its epidemiology, biosecurity and global health directorate has commenced contact tracing to determine those who may have been infected with the disease.

This is the first confirmed case of the disease reported in Lagos since the outbreak of the disease in January.

It is also the first case since 2017 when two people died of the disease.

According to the weekly situation report from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos State had earlier reported 11 suspected cases from week one to six, but none had been positive.

With the new confirmed case, the state has begun routine contact tracing, an exercise often necessary to curb the spread of the disease.

Mr Abayomi said other surveillance and biosecurity strategies have been stepped up to prevent any spread.

"Lagos state ministry of health is also in active collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC to contain and prevent the spread of the infection in LAGOS.

" I enjoin the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. My team and I will keep Lagosians updated of any further development on the case.

"Let's stay free from infections by maintaining high standard of personal and environmental hygiene to stop Lassa Fever," he said.

Outbreak

Nigeria, in the past eleven weeks, has been battling the scourge of the Lassa fever outbreak.

As of February 12, the death toll from the fever had risen to 70, and more cases and deaths have since been reported till date.

From January 1 to February 9, Nigeria recorded 1708 suspected cases, with 472 confirmed cases, four probable cases and 70 deaths from 92 local government areas in 26 states.

The report of new cases implies that there is an increasing spread of the disease across the country.

The disease has become an epidemic in the country as it has become a year-round outbreak with cases rising from November and peaking by May.

The disease though treatable still records a high number of deaths and confirmed cases.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.