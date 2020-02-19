Nigeria: Benue to Demote 38 Principals Over Alleged Examination Malpractices

Makurdi — Benue State Government has indicated its decision to sanction 38 principals of secondary schools in the state over examination malpractices.

This was disclosed by Benue State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi.

He explained that the state would sanction 38 principals in connection with incidences of examination malpractices in the state.

The commissioner explained that the ministry has concluded plans to demote 37 principals of the affected schools as part of measures to ensure sanity in the system.

This followed similar move by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to de-recognised 37 secondary schools in Benue State for alleged examination malpractices.

This implied that the affected schools have been removed from the list of centres for the Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) as well as the National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

The state government also observed that even though 164 schools in the state were involved in one form of malpractice or the other, the 37 that were de-recognised were the schools that were neck-deep in malpractices.

He stated that in addition one other principal would also be sanctioned alongside 37 others for a similar offense.

Ityavyar noted that even though the 38th school was not de-recognised, the examination body identified some sharp practices in the school, hence the decision of government to sanction the principal of the school to serve as a deterrent to others.

While explaining that the state government has decided to penalise the principals for the disrepute they brought upon the system and the state, the commissioner said henceforth anyone identified to be involved in any sharp practices would get an outright sack.

Ityavyar also noted that government has put in place modalities to restore order in the education system in the state and would not spare anyone that violates the rule.

He noted that because of the value government places on the education, it ploughed in a lot of resources into the sector for the construction and renovation of classrooms in the state.

Ityavyar also said the state government has closed down over 2,000 mushroom schools in the state, so as to ensure that schools offering education in Benue State maintain an acceptable standard.