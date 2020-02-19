Nigeria: Benue to Demote 38 Principals Over Alleged Examination Malpractices

19 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — Benue State Government has indicated its decision to sanction 38 principals of secondary schools in the state over examination malpractices.

This was disclosed by Benue State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi.

He explained that the state would sanction 38 principals in connection with incidences of examination malpractices in the state.

The commissioner explained that the ministry has concluded plans to demote 37 principals of the affected schools as part of measures to ensure sanity in the system.

This followed similar move by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to de-recognised 37 secondary schools in Benue State for alleged examination malpractices.

This implied that the affected schools have been removed from the list of centres for the Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) as well as the National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

The state government also observed that even though 164 schools in the state were involved in one form of malpractice or the other, the 37 that were de-recognised were the schools that were neck-deep in malpractices.

He stated that in addition one other principal would also be sanctioned alongside 37 others for a similar offense.

Ityavyar noted that even though the 38th school was not de-recognised, the examination body identified some sharp practices in the school, hence the decision of government to sanction the principal of the school to serve as a deterrent to others.

While explaining that the state government has decided to penalise the principals for the disrepute they brought upon the system and the state, the commissioner said henceforth anyone identified to be involved in any sharp practices would get an outright sack.

Ityavyar also noted that government has put in place modalities to restore order in the education system in the state and would not spare anyone that violates the rule.

He noted that because of the value government places on the education, it ploughed in a lot of resources into the sector for the construction and renovation of classrooms in the state.

Ityavyar also said the state government has closed down over 2,000 mushroom schools in the state, so as to ensure that schools offering education in Benue State maintain an acceptable standard.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.