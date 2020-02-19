Mauritius: Personal Insolvency Business - Creditfix Holdings Mauritius Rebranded As Ebenegate Mauritius

press release

Ebenegate Mauritius, the new appellation for Creditfix Holdings Mauritius, was unveiled, yesterday, during a ceremony held at 1 Cybercity, in Ebène. The President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, and the Chairman of Finbora Group and Chief Executive Officer of Ebenegate Mauritius, Mr Pearse Flynn, were present at the ceremony.

The new logo was made public on that occasion following its rebranding in 2019 to Ebenegate as the company is planning to become one of the most trustworthy managed service business in personal insolvency and manage the book of other personal insolvency providers in the UK as well as in other jurisdictions.

In his statement, the President of the Republic stated that the social, economic and political stability coupled with the abundance of skilled human resources in Mauritius has made Ebenegate progress and become the largest personal insolvency provider in the UK.

He pointed out that Creditfix Holdings Mauritius has been providing services solution to companies around the world since 2016 and expressed hope that it continues to do so as Ebenegate Mauritius.

President Roopun underlined that Ebenegate Mauritius must seize the opportunity of Mauritius being the gateway to Africa and plan for perpetual growth and commit to excellence for the benefit of the country and the company as well.

For his part, Mr Flynn highlighted that the youth of the country constitute a potential national resource and can become a vital factor for the development for Mauritius. The company promotes the recruitment of young graduates and empowers them to be good leaders, he observed.

About Ebenegate Mauritius

With a current workforce of 150 Employees, Ebenegate is planning to expand to over 200 employees by the end of this year and become one of the most trustworthy managed service business in personal insolvency.

Creditfix Holdings Mauritius/ Ebenegate Mauritius is managing the portfolio of Creditfix Limited and Carrington Dean Ltd which are among the largest personal insolvency practices in the UK, servicing Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland and has over 70 years' worth of experience between insolvency practitioners in the financial industry.

The Mauritian operation, which started in May 2016, has supported Ebenegate Mauritius to increase their portfolio of clients by more than 70%, successfully helping over 141 000 people with their debt over the years.