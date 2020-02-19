South Africa: 1st ODI Against Australia At Boland Park Sold Out

19 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The 1st One Day International (ODI) between the Proteas and Australia , taking place at Boland Park, has been sold out.

Australia's tour of South Africa consists of three T20s and 3 ODIs, starting with the first T20 at the Wanderers on Friday.

According to a press release from Boland Cricket, all 7 500 tickets were sold for the opening ODI against Australia.

Cricket Boland CEO James Fortuin stated that the ticket sales were a "testament to the hunger people in the Boland have for quality cricket".

"We have created a vibe at Boland Park over the past season which entices not only regular cricket supporters, but also new converts to cricket," he said.

"We are going all-out to ensure that the match will be another safe and memorable event. The support for cricket from the community in the wider Boland area has been phenomenal and we are very humbled by it. I have no doubt that the supporters will enjoy themselves in a manner that celebrates the game and all that is good about it."

This is the second time Boland Park has been sold out this season after hosting the Mzanzi Super League final.

The first ODI match is taking place at Boland Park on Saturday, February 29 at 13:00. Gates open at 11:00.

Australia tour to South Africa itinerary:

Friday, February 21, 1st T20I - Wanderers, Johannesburg

Sunday, February 23, 2nd T20I - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Wednesday, February 26, 3rd T20I - Newlands, Cape Town

Saturday, February 29, 1st ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, March 4, 2nd ODI - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Saturday, March 7, 3rd ODI - Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

- Boland Cricket

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.