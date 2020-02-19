South Africa: 1st ODI Against Australia At Boland Park Sold Out

Cape Town — The 1st One Day International (ODI) between the Proteas and Australia , taking place at Boland Park, has been sold out.

Australia's tour of South Africa consists of three T20s and 3 ODIs, starting with the first T20 at the Wanderers on Friday.

According to a press release from Boland Cricket, all 7 500 tickets were sold for the opening ODI against Australia.

Cricket Boland CEO James Fortuin stated that the ticket sales were a "testament to the hunger people in the Boland have for quality cricket".

"We have created a vibe at Boland Park over the past season which entices not only regular cricket supporters, but also new converts to cricket," he said.

"We are going all-out to ensure that the match will be another safe and memorable event. The support for cricket from the community in the wider Boland area has been phenomenal and we are very humbled by it. I have no doubt that the supporters will enjoy themselves in a manner that celebrates the game and all that is good about it."

This is the second time Boland Park has been sold out this season after hosting the Mzanzi Super League final.

The first ODI match is taking place at Boland Park on Saturday, February 29 at 13:00. Gates open at 11:00.

Australia tour to South Africa itinerary:

Friday, February 21, 1st T20I - Wanderers, Johannesburg

Sunday, February 23, 2nd T20I - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Wednesday, February 26, 3rd T20I - Newlands, Cape Town

Saturday, February 29, 1st ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, March 4, 2nd ODI - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Saturday, March 7, 3rd ODI - Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

- Boland Cricket

Source: Sport24