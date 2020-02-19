Kenya: Gor Coach Bemoans Misfiring Forwards

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has called on his misfiring strikers to step up and score goals to help the club retain it's Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title this season.

Even though Gor has scored 40 goals, four more than Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz, it's strikers have failed to be clinical in front of goal, something that has got Polack worried.

K'Ogalo currently leads the KPL log on 44 points, three more than Tusker and Homeboyz with 14 matches left to play this season.

Captain Kenneth Muguna is the team's leading scorer with seven goals, six less than the league's top scorer John Mark Makwatta, who dumped AFC Leopards for Zambians champions Zesco United last month. Tusker striker Timothy Otieno now leads the golden boot race with 11 goals.

Other than Muguna, Nicholas Kipkurui and Ghanaian international Francis Afriye, who left to join Botswana's Township Rollers, both have four goals each.

Charles Momanyi, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi and Samuel Onyango have three, while Juma Balinya, Clifton Miheso and Ghislain Yikpe, who moved to Tanzanian giants Yanga SC, have two goals each.

"I don't put pressure or castigate my players, but it is true my strikers have not been clinical enough in front of goal. They have been wasting a lot of chances more so in the recent match against Naivas.

"We have scored goals, but they have come by through team work and not individual effort," said Polack, acknowledging that they have been scored by midfielders and wingers.

The Briton revealed that because of the dry spell among his strikers, he prefers none of them in the starting role and their fielding on the pitch depends on how they impress during training sessions.

" I have to acknowledge that wining is due to team work and it is our joy if any players scores," added Polack.

Gor boast of a strong attack comprising of Balinya, Kipkurui, Onyango and the recent acquired duo of Nicholas Omondi and Clinton Okoth.