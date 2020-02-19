Nigeria: Friends in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Woman in Nightclub

19 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The police on Wednesday arraigned two friends in a Magistrates' Court in Asaba for allegedly assaulting a woman in a night club.

The police charged Mesoma Francis,20, and Nwanchukwu Onianwan,23, with assault and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Blessing Okafor, told the court that the defendants beat up Miss Onyiyechi Kelechi, on Jan. 22 at the Gaga's night club, off Summit road Asaba.

She said that the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 516 and 355 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 vol I Laws of Delta 2006.

They pleaded not guilt.

After their plea of not guilty, Magistrate Edith Anumodu, admitted them the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each.

Anumodu adjourned the case untill Feb. 25 for definite hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

