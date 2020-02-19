Kenya: Simon Mulama Lands New Role With National Division Two League Side

19 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Kenyan international Simon Mulama has been appointed the football director of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) fourth-tier side Gogo Boys.

Gogo, which plays in the FKF National Division Two League, has made the announcement on social media.

On Tuesday Afternoon, at @LancetKenya_PLK Offices, We Unveiled @harambee__stars Legend Simon Mulama who will be Joining us as Our New Director of Football.

We also Confirmed Wilberforce Chisira as Our Head Coach. @DrAhmedKalebi also assumed the role of Club Patron WEF Today pic.twitter.com/56k5G4LHn0

-- Gogo Boys Football Club (@Gogo_Boys_FC) February 18, 2020

Mulama also expressed his joy and promised to push the club to achieve more success.

"The club has done well so far this season on the pitch and off the pitch and I am happy to join in and bring in more professionalism, harmony in the playing and technical bench and basically just propel the club to higher heights," Mulama said.

Wilberforce Chisira has also been confirmed as the club's new coach while Ahmed Kalebi will be the patron.

Gogo hammered struggling South B All Stars 4-1 at the iconic Woodley Ground in Kibra on Saturday afternoon and are currently third on the log with 25 points from 13 matches.

Up next for the club is an away match against seventh-placed Korogocho Youth on Saturday afternoon at the Kariobangi North ground.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

