Kenya: Court Suspends Matiang'i Deportation Order

19 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

The High Court has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's order to deport four Chinese nationals accused of caning a Kenyan worker at a Nairobi restaurant.

The decision was given by Justice Luka Kimaru today (Wednesday).

Dr Fred Matiang'i's directive was issued last week just after Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani had allowed police to detain the four for 15 days to investigate assault and immigration offences.

The four, Deng Hailan - the man suspected to have caned waiter Simon Osako Silo over lateness before dismissing him - Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

The incident happened at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.