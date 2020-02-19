Kenya: Naivasha Man Chops Off Nephew's Ear in Property Row

19 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

A 20-year-old man is nursing serious wounds after his ear was allegedly chopped off by his uncle in a property row.

The incident, which occurred at Karagita area, Naivasha, left the residents shocked. It came only a few months after a woman bit off her lover's tongue in another bizarre incident.

DISCHARGED

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Nakuru. "Unfortunately, he lost his ear in the incident which has caused a major rift between family members," said the victim's cousin Benson Riboi.

Mr Riboi said their uncle claimed ownership of a residential building which he alleged was bequeathed to him by his late sister.

He said their uncle insisted that he had donated blood to his ailing sister before she died.

"They met at our grandmother's home where arguments erupted prior to the incident," he said.

VIOLENCE

Mr Riboi said the suspect resorted to violence after his nephew failed to heed his call to keep off the property.

The suspect was on Tuesday arrested and detained at Naivasha Police Station.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said they were investigating the incident.

"The suspect is in our custody and is assisting police with investigations," he told the Nation.

Mr Waweru said appropriate charges will be preferred against the suspect who is expected to appear in court today.

