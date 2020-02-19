Kenya: FKF Electoral Board Completes County Nomination Exercise

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo says she is impressed by the turnout of aspirants ahead of the body's elections slated for next month.

Tikolo spoke to Nation Sport on Tuesday, which was the final day for aspirants gunning for positions at the county elections to submit their candidature.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and presidential nominations will be held on Friday and Saturday.

"It is encouraging (that) several aspirants, most of them youthful are interested in holding football positions. The turnout is better compared to last time (during the county elections in November)," she explained.

"They trust the exercise and I am urging more of them to come forward and we will do our best to conduct free and fair elections. There have been reports suggesting we are turning away people and there will be no elections. That is not true."

In the November polls that were ultimately nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), about 70 percent of candidates were elected unopposed in the positions of chairman, secretary-general, treasurer, women and youth representatives at the county level.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa and 90 percent of the NEC members also did not have opponents.

In a related development, stakeholders from Mombasa are seeking to be enjoined in a case at SDT which FKF is compelling the Sports Registrar to allow it conduct elections as per its constitution, and not the Sports Act.

These stakeholders led by former FKF vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak and Ally Goshi say they will challenge the Electoral Code and omission of 100 clubs from the voting register.

SDT chairman John Ohaga is set to arbitrate the case starting Wednesday.