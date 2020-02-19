Kenya: Chapa Dimba Queen Earns Maiden Starlets Call

Falling Waters striker Jane Njeri celebrates after scoring one of her four goals during the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central region finals in Nanyuki on January 18, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 - Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central Region top scorer Jane Njeri has earned her first ever call up to the national team after being included in head coach David Ouma's provisional squad of 25 players to start camp ahead of the Turkish Women Cup scheduled for next month.

Njeri was the star attraction of the Chapa Dimba Central region finals where she scored six goals to aid her team to the regional title and ha snow achieved one of her dreams, donning the national colors.

Ouma has however named a squad of purely local based players. Corazone Aquino who left for Atletico Ouriense in Portugal as well as Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingotsi who left for Cyprus have however not been included in the team.

While most expected Esse Mbeyu Akida to be included in the squad, the star striker has been left out once again. Akida just recently secured a move to Turkish top tier side Besiktas.

Efforts to reach head coach David Ouma on a comment on the exclusion of the three did not bear fruit, but Capital Sports understands they were left out to let them concentrate on their new clubs.

Starlets will use the tournament to prepare for the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers with the first-round match set to be against Tanzania at a date yet to be announced by CAF. Tanzania have been in Algeria taking part in the UNAF tournament.

The Turkish Women's Cup will also include Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile alongside the hosts.

The team is expected to hit camp on Sunday and the final list of 21 to be named before the team jets out on March 2. The tournament is scheduled for March 2-11.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders; Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons),Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders; Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards; Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks).