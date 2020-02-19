Kenya: Man Jailed for 8 Years for Killing Friend Over Woman

A 25-year-old man who killed his friend during a drinking spree after they differed over a woman has been sentenced to serve eight years imprisonment by a Narok High Court.

Robert Kipkoroi Langat had appeared before Narok Resident Judge Justice Justus Bwonwong'a on Tuesday charged with the murder of Josphat Kipng'etich Rono on June 12, 2018, at Kipsongoz shopping centre in Narok South.

The court was told that, on the fateful day, the accused and the deceased were drinking traditional beer under a tree together with other people when they discovered that they had the same interest in a woman who was not present.

The court heard that the duo then started arguing and a scuffle ensued where Langat stabbed Rono in the chest with a knife, killing him on the spot.

The accused had no intention to kill

The court said the prosecution had proven their case beyond any reasonable doubts. "The evidence produced in this court clearly shows the accused hit the deceased with a big piece of wood and caused the injuries that led to his death," Justice Bwonwong'a said.

The judge said from the evidence adduced in court, the accused had no intention to kill the deceased but acted on the spur of the moment. He thus found Langat guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter.

In his defence, the accused had told the court said he was too intoxicated to understand what he was doing.

In mitigation, he pleaded with the court for leniency saying he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol, was a first offender, remorseful and regretted what had happened.

The accused through his lawyer also told the court that he had a young family that depended on him.

Justice Bwonwong'a said he noted the mitigation but justice must not just be seen to have been done but also served for the life that was lost.

The accused was, however, reminded of his right of appeal in 14 days. - Kna