Kenya: MCA Wants Colleagues Recognised in Churches

A Nyeri MCA wants ward representatives recognised when they go to churches in their wards.

"When we go to the churches in our wards we should be given at least five minutes to greet the people because we are their representatives," Mukurweini West MCA Atanasio Kabaire said.

He was speaking during a county assembly prayer session on Tuesday afternoon.

The prayers were graced by the Nyeri Catholic Dioceses Archbishop Anthony Muheria and brought together the MCAs, the assembly staff and members of the public.

Turned chaotic

In the past, churches have distanced themselves from politicians after several church services that turned chaotic.

The MCA appealed to the Archbishop and the clergy at large to recognise the MCAs because they were not only politicians but also family men.

"There is a time I went to church with my family and I was not allowed to speak. I had a very hard time trying to explain to my family that the schedule was too tight that I could not be squeezed in," he added.

However, Speaker John Kaguchia said that churches have their own policies and the best that they could do was try to talk to the clergy to allow the MCAs to talk when they attend church services in their wards.

"The church has its stand and we all respect that. That is why we are having talks so that we can improve the relationship between the clergy and the MCAs, " he said.