Somalia: Puntland Makes Major Changes in the Marine Force

6 March, 2017, Uusgure, Somalia - Fishermen go out to sea in the village of Eyl , Puntland, Somalia. The coastal community in Eyl , Somalia is beating hunger by fishing. FAO kitted their boats with ice boxes so that they can stay out at sea longer , and freezing units to keep their catch fresh, now these fisherfolk have up-scaled their fishing cooperative into an international commercial operation exporting up to 10 tonnes of fish every month to Ethiopia.Once again Somali people prove that they are amongst the most resilient in the world. Photo/Karel Prinsloo/FAO

The government of Puntland has carried put a major reshuffle within the Maritime Police.

The move announced by the regional President Saed Abdullahi Deni is seen as a stop towards making the force more efficient in policing the vast waters.

Among the highlights of the changes was the appointment of Col. Abdirahman Mohamed Jama as the new Commander of PMPF, replacing Admiral Abdirizak Farah Dirie.

Abdirabbi Abdisamad Mohamed has been apppointed as the new director of PMPF.

President Deni said that the strengthening of the marine unit was aimed at curbing illegal fishing and prevent Alshabab attacks through the water.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force has been supported by the United Arab Emirates since its formation in 2010