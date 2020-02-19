Somalia: Puntland Makes Major Changes in the Marine Force

19 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The government of Puntland has carried put a major reshuffle within the Maritime Police.

The move announced by the regional President Saed Abdullahi Deni is seen as a stop towards making the force more efficient in policing the vast waters.

Among the highlights of the changes was the appointment of Col. Abdirahman Mohamed Jama as the new Commander of PMPF, replacing Admiral Abdirizak Farah Dirie.

Abdirabbi Abdisamad Mohamed has been apppointed as the new director of PMPF.

President Deni said that the strengthening of the marine unit was aimed at curbing illegal fishing and prevent Alshabab attacks through the water.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force has been supported by the United Arab Emirates since its formation in 2010

