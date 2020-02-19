Somalia: Isis Fighters Release Training Video in Puntland

19 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Islamist militant's threat continues to multiply in Somalia with recent reports showing fighters allied to the Islamic State on Sunday, sighted undergoing intensive training in Bari Mountains, northeast of Puntland.

Since the beginning of this years, the group has remained silent with minimized activities in Somalia citing their frequent rivalry with the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab besides being hunted by security forces.

Multiple reports show the fighters pictured carrying heavy artillery and other small arms. According to a credible source, the militants are being trained at Abu Bakri al-Qurayshi and Abu Hassan al-Muhajir military camps.

This is the first time ISIS-Somalia was releasing photos of its activities in war-torn Somalia, after facing imminent survivability threat from Al-Shabaab and security forces taking refuge in Bari and Golis mountains in Puntland.

The militant group has been resilient and having braved numerous airstrikes by the U.S. military and seeing this kind of training can only mean, they are preparing to strike.

ISIS in Somalia's bid to expand territory has suffered a series of setbacks following their fallout with Al-Qaida linked Al-Shabaab, which enjoys swathes of territories in the Horn of Africa nation.

Ali Mohamud Rage alias Dheere, the Al-Shabaab spokesman in the past has ridiculed the ISIS-Somalia faction, dismissing them as insignificant "disease" and "cancer" after Al-Shabaab beating them in Gedo in 2018.

In 2018, ISIS-Somalia claimed 13 attacks while in the previous two years combined, the militant group claimed 12 attacks.

For over five years now, Al-Shabaab has been at loggerheads with IS-Somalia, with the two factions often engaging in fierce field battles across Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.