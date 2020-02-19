Sudan: High Fuel Prices Lead to Water Shortages in Darfur Camp

19 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida — Due to high fuel prices two out of seven pumps of water wells in the Gireida camps for the displaced in South Darfur are not functioning. This has led to long waiting lines, high prices and shortages of water.

Teacher Mohamed Daoud told Radio Dabanga that a water tank is sold in the camps for SDG 100 to SDG 150 ($ 1.9 to 2.8). He also said that diesel and petrol is sold at the market for four times the price that has to be paid at petrol stations.

Petrol stations all over Sudan are not provided with enough subsidised fuel.

Kutum

The residents of Kutum in North Darfur also complain about high prices for fuel and consumer goods, member of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in Kutum, Yahya El Khims, told Radio Dabanga. Diesel is four times as expensive at the market than at petrol stations, petrol even twelve times as expensive. The high fuel prices led to increased costs for transportation. A ticket from Kutum to El Tina now costs SDG 1200 ($ 23).

The price of a 50 kg sack of sugar has reached SDG 3,400 ($ 65.4) in Kutum. At the beginning of this month a sack of sugar cost SDG 3000 in West Darfur. In Kutum a 50 kg sack of flour now costs SDG 1,250 ($ 24) and a jerrycan of cooking oil SDG 2,700 ($ 51.9).

* USD 1 = SDG 52.73 at the time of publishing. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.