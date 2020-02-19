Sudan: Tribal Reconciliation in South Kordofan

Kadugli — The Dilamiyya tribe of Masar and the Nuba tribe of Rahma Abdelbari signed a reconciliation document in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, on Monday. The ceremony is meant to mark the end of disputes that occurred between the tribes.

The two parties agreed to hand over blood money in kind, estimated at 186 cows to be divided between the two parties. 26 cows miscarried during the conflict. Compensation for that will be divided equally. The parents of the victims will waive rights. Prisoners were released, and will be kept away from each other the coming year.

The native administration agreed that in case of a violation of the reconciliation document, the violator will be subject to a "deterrent penalty", which is a fine that starts at SDG 5,000 ($ 94,3) and can be up to SDG 200,000 ($ 3,774), and imprisonment for a period not exceeding a month.

Governor of South Kordofan maj gen Rashad Abdelhamid Ismail affirmed that the state government will implement the reconciliation document and the penalties set in it. He will also "involve the youth and guide them to carry out the construction and reconstruction process".