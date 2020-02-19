Sudan: Juba Talks - Sudan Peace Agreement Will Prevail Over Constitutional Declaration

Juba — The delegation of the Sudanese government agreed with the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance during peace negotiations in Juba that peace agreements will prevail over the Constitutional Declaration, "because of the importance of peace for the Sudanese people and the stability of the transitional period".

The Constitutional Declaration was signed in August 2019 by the then ruling Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change. It is a detailed document that stipulates how Sudan will be governed in a 'transitional period' of three years and three months. At the end of this period free and fair elections must be held.

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and spokesperson for the government delegation at the Juba negotiations, stated that the peace agreement must address "the historically defective relationship between Khartoum and the remote and marginalised areas of the country".

He said that the government submitted a proposal to give the states in Sudan real federal authority and powers. He said that the relations between Khartoum and the states should not be dealt with as in the past, when the real roots of the problems were not addressed. He also said that the distribution of power within the states themselves must be taken into account.

Ibrahim Zariba, chief negotiator of the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA), affirmed that an agreement was reached on the importance of the peace agreement. He said it provides "legal and constitutional protection for the peace agreement", that still has to be reached.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dio Matok, member of the South Sudanese mediation team, said that the two parties agreed on many items related to the authority issue (the relationship between Khartoum and the marginalised areas in Sudan). He stressed the need to deal with all issues raised by all parties as soon as possible, especially in the track of Darfur and the track of the Two Regions (Blue Nile and the Nuba Mountains).

Appointment of governors

Information Minister Feisal Mohamed Salih said to reporters yesterday that the government delegation and the armed rebel movements agreed to deal with the appointments of civilian governors within a week.

He also said that the Minister for Federal Government Yousef El Dei visited states where there are differences of opinion between the ruling military governors, the resistance committees and the Forces for Freedom and Change. He said it has been agreed that the military governors will remain until the appointment of civilian governors, which will be nominated by the Forces for Freedom and Change.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.