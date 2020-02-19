Nigeria: TFN Announces 2020 Fellowship Cohort

Teach for Nigeria (TFN), a non-profit organisation focused on improving the quality of education for Nigeria's most marginalized children, has announced the opening of the application for its 2020 fellowship programme for the fourth cohort.

The organisation said through the recruitment drive, it aims at enrolling 400 fellows signifying the largest number admitted since inception in 2017 and has expanded the recruitment pool accommodating existing teachers to join the fellowship programme.

The fellowship programme is a two-year full-time paid commitment that is designed to build a movement of leaders who would work towards eliminating educational inequity by teaching in under-served schools in low-income communities across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Head of Recruitment, Matriculation and Selection, TFN, Bukola Kolajo said TFN understands the challenges and issues facing the education sector in Nigeria, while stressing her organisation's resolve to fight this by bridging the nation's educational inequity gap.

Kolajo said the organisation also recognises that Nigeria already has much of what is needed to thrive and overcome these challenges as can be seen with results achieved so far in Lagos, Kaduna, and Ogun States.

"This is why we look inwards for the solution. There is a wealth of incredible talent among university students, recent graduates and young professionals. We are working to create a new future for Nigeria by galvanizing the rising generation of leaders to develop the potential of our children. The recruitment of 400 fellows is a big step towards our vision of developing the potential of every Nigerian child."

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Ogun State, Ogunleye Olaseni said the state is pleased with all the outcomes achieved so far and the TFN model.

"The campaign embarked upon by Teach for Nigeria is aimed at increasing the number, quality and diversity of people seeking to become fellows in high need schools (rural and urban); connecting aspiring teachers with information about the pathways to teaching including preparation, certification, training and mentoring."

Commenting on the partnership with the Ogun State government as a take-off state, she said: "The partnership of Teach for Nigeria with the Ogun State Government has completely transformed our teaching process and consequently has improved learning outcomes in all our public primary schools."

To apply, applicants must meet specific requirements, qualifications and can apply though its official website, www.teachfornigeria.org/apply.