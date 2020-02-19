South Africa: Proteas in With Fighting Chance At Women's T20 World Cup

analysis

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place from 21 February to 8 March 2020. Various countries are legitimate contenders for the title, South Africa among them.

The seventh edition of the International Cricket Council Women's T20 World Cup is just days from commencing. Australia, who have won the biennial event four times and are the defending champions, are the hosts for the 2020 showpiece.

Going into the 2020 tournament, competition is as stiff as it's ever been. Despite this, Australia are still firm favourites to seal a fifth title, on home soil.

However, teams such as England, New Zealand, India and South Africa can cause an upset Down Under.

#ProteaFire

South Africa head into the tournament with one of the strongest teams they've ever assembled.

Their form coming into the tournament is patchy - they have lost three of their last five T20 games.

But they have an edge which might prove priceless: eight of their 15-player squad have appeared in the Big Bash League, an annual Australian T20 cricket league franchise.

"Many of our players have been successful in Australia in the Big Bash both last year and the year before, and I think that experience will...