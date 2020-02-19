Somalia: Army Fends Off Al-Shabaab Attack On El-Salini Base

19 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali military has said it foiled al-Shabaab attack on SNA base in Lower Shabelle region.

In a statement, the military said Shabaab attacked Wednesday El-salini military base some 30 kilometres away from Qoryoley town.

Shabaab attacked the base using a suicide vehicle bombing before o er hundred fighters try to storm the base.

"The troops were vigilant, immediately the group tried to strike the base from different directions, our troops managed to block the fighters thus Shabaab retreated," the statement reads in part.

The statement confirmed casualties but did not mention the figure.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it overran the base and killed several soldiers.

The group also boasted that they had "captured a sizeable amount of military supplies".

Shabaab control number villages in the region as it lost major towns including Qoryoolay, Afgooye, Marka, Janaane and other to SNA forces.

Following heavy military operations by the Somali army, the group opted to hit and run tactics.

Shabaab which once was a powerful group had lost almost all its territories including the capital after their fighters were defeated by the Somali army backed by AMISOM.

