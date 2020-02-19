Africa: The Head of AMISOM Meets With IGAD Executive Secretary

The head of AMISOM Francisco Madeira on Tuesday met with the IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and the IGAD Special Envoy for the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Somalia, Dr. Mohamed Ali Guyo and discussed progress made so far to restore peace and security in #Somalia.

Francisco Madeira commended IGAD's commitment towards maintaining regional peace and underscored the importance of collaborating on the AU objective of peace and security across Africa.

On Tuesday, President Farmajo hosts IGAD Executive Secretary Gebeyahu assuring him and the regional body of Somalia's unlimited support.

During the meeting at Villa Somalia, Farmaajo has called on IGAD to continue its reforms to maintain the body's critical role in strategic affairs of the region, according to Abdinur Mohamed at President's office.