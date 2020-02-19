Africa: The Head of AMISOM Meets With IGAD Executive Secretary

19 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The head of AMISOM Francisco Madeira on Tuesday met with the IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and the IGAD Special Envoy for the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Somalia, Dr. Mohamed Ali Guyo and discussed progress made so far to restore peace and security in #Somalia.

Francisco Madeira commended IGAD's commitment towards maintaining regional peace and underscored the importance of collaborating on the AU objective of peace and security across Africa.

On Tuesday, President Farmajo hosts IGAD Executive Secretary Gebeyahu assuring him and the regional body of Somalia's unlimited support.

During the meeting at Villa Somalia, Farmaajo has called on IGAD to continue its reforms to maintain the body's critical role in strategic affairs of the region, according to Abdinur Mohamed at President's office.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.