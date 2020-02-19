Somalia: Ethiopian Finance Minister Arrives in Hargeisa City, Somaliland

19 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A high-level delegation led by Ethiopian Finance minister has today arrived in Hargeisa town of northern Somalia.

Ahmed Shide, the Ethiopian finance minister has reached the town a day after Somaliland welcomed president Farmajo's apology to people in northern Somalia over alleged atrocities committed by the government led by late Siyad Barre.

The delegation is expected to hold talks with Somaliland authorities over wide range issues.

According to sources privy to Ahmed's trip, the minister and his delegation will discuss with Somaliland leader, Muse Abdi Bihi over the Ethiopian prime minister's proposed plan to visit Hargeisa with President Farmajo.

The move barely comes a week after Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Somaliland leader met in Addis Ababa town for the first time since Farmajo came to power in 2017.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting between the leaders which brokered by Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed has not yet been public.

