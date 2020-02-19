Nigeria: Katsina Enrols 1.3 Million Girls in Primary, Secondary Schools

As part of effort to enhance girl-child education in Katsina State, the state government said it has enrolled 1,274,185 girls in primary and secondary schools across the state.

Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Charanchi, who disclosed this yesterday while presenting a paper titled: "The Situation of Teaching and Learning in Katsina State" at a workshop in Katsina, said government has achieved a lots in ensuring the enrolment and completion of girls in schools.

The one-day workshop, organised by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), centred on dissemination of research findings on impact of violence in schools on girls' education in Nigeria

Charanchi, represented by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Halima Othman, added that 1,387,709 boys have been enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said: "In our effort to promote girl-child education in Katsina State, we have enrolled 1,274,185 girls and 1,387,709 boys in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.

"In pre-primary schools, we have enrolled 106,452 girls and 103,171 boys. In primary schools alone, we have 958,878 girls and 1,004,743 boys. So, we have a total of 2,661,894 girls and boys in pre-primary, primary, junior and senior secondary schools."

He explained that the state remained committed to achieving 100 per cent enrolment, retention, completion and transition of learners at all levels of education, particularly on girls.

In his remarks, Kano UNICEF Field Education Specialist, Mr. Muntaka Mukhtar, said the workshop was aimed at proffering recommendations on how to end violence against girls and boys in schools in order to sustain their education.

Earlier, the state SUBEB Chairman, Lawal Buhari, commended UNICEF for the initiative and urged the participants to come up with workable measures that would tackle violence against girls in the country.