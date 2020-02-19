South Africa: Gauteng DA Leader Calls On SA to Forgive De Klerk Because He's Shown 'Contrition'

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Former South African president FW De Klerk, second from left, and his wife Elita, far left, with parliamentary presiding officers before the February 13, 2020 State of the Nation address.
19 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Gauteng DA leader and federal leader candidate John Moodey says calls that former president FW de Klerk be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize are "a step too far".

Moodey also called on South Africans to forgive the embattled former statesman.

De Klerk faced a renewed wave of criticism recently after he told SABC News that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

Speaking through his foundation, De Klerk later retracted the statement and apologised "for the confusion, anger and hurt that it has caused".

It also agreed that apartheid was indeed a crime against humanity, as defined by the United Nations.

On Monday, EFF member Dali Mpofu, an advocate, launched a campaign to have De Klerk stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, which he was awarded in 1993 alongside the man who succeeded him as president, Nelson Mandela.

While Moodey noted that he was "deeply offended by De Klerk's denial", he said the former president had shown "contrition".

"Through the De Klerk Foundation, the former president has retracted the hurtful statement and apologised. I forgive him," Moodey said in his statement.

"I do not believe that his contribution to a peaceful South Africa should be rubbished and erased."

It appears not everyone in the DA shared Moodey's views.

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead a drive to have De Klerk's prize withdrawn.

"All those years, I thought he was genuine, and even his foundation defended his comments, which means they also believed he is right. The apology is kind of fake because he only apologised under pressure from South Africans and the international community," Mncwango was quoted in a report on IOL.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Govt Can't Do It Alone, Ramaphosa Tells South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.