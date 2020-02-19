Namibia: Drug Seizures Fall, More Suspects Nabbed

6 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

The Namibian Police drug law enforcement unit confiscated illicit drugs worth N$294 800 in January this year, compared to over N$1.8 million worth of drugs seized during the same period in 2019.

According to the police, 66 suspects, including a total of 59 Namibian nationals, were arrested.

Two Angolans, four Congolese and a Tanzanian national were also arrested.

"During the period under review, fewer drugs were seized and more suspects were arrested compared to the December 2019 statistics," read the monthly police update. During December last year, drugs worth N$481 450 were confiscated.

Deputy Commissioner Fabian Musweu said there are many contributing factors as to why they recorded a lower drug seizure during the comparable period.

But he pointed out that the police had intensified their crime prevention operations, which discouraged dealers from trafficking drugs.

"People bringing drugs could not manage to bring it this period ... our operations like Kalahari attributed to that. It is a success, the figure is low. Drug mules are scared and know they can be arrested," said Musweu.

"Our efforts were successful and we arrested those bringing in drugs," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

