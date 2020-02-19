Angola: Portugal Reaffirms Support to Angolan Courts

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — The Portuguese minister of Justice, Francisca Van-Dúnem, reaffirmed on Tuesday in Lisbon the commitment of her country to cooperate with Angola in the organization of the courts of the southern African country.

The Portuguese official, who was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the Angolan Supreme Court Chief Justice, Joel Leonardo, said Portugal is interested in sharing all its judiciary experience with Angola.

The Portuguese minister underlined that Angola seeks the Portuguese experience in bringing citizens closer to the courts and prompt response to the citizens' needs.

Regarding the existing cooperation agreements, Francisca Van-Dunem said they are all in force and have no indication of any difficulty.

Meeting with Angolan magistrate served to address the issue of the transfer of sentenced persons and ensured that this had nothing to do with the agreements but with a problem of enforcement, Van-Dunem said.

"We have no indication from Angola that there are difficulties with any of the cooperation instruments that we have concluded and from the Portuguese side we have not identified any difficulties either", the minister said.

The Angolan Chief Justice is also scheduled to visit the Centre for Judicial Studies and the Institute of Financial Management and Justice Equipment.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.