Angola: UK Businesspersons Seeking to Invest in Angola

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The British Prime Minister's special envoy for trade, Baroness Lindsay Northover, said last Tuesday in Luanda that English businesspersons have great interest in investing in Angola.

Baroness Lindsay Northover, which is in Angola for three days of a working-visit, spoke to the press after the audience granted to her by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The British Premier's envoy highlighted that at the meeting aspects related to the development of trade relations between the two states were addressed.

After the UK-Africa investment summit, which happened in London last January, she revealed, British businesspersons were enthusiastic about the changes undertaken by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

For this reason, she went on to say, the UK government will provide more assistance for the sectors of finance, renewable energies, petroleum, agriculture and Angolan infrastructures.

In about 4 years, this is the eleventh visit of the British Baroness to Angola.

Bilateral relations and business chain

The UK opened its Embassy in Angola in 1978, while the Embassy of Angola in London was opened in the 1980's.

Cooperation relations between Angola and the United Kingdom are based on the General Cooperation Agreement, initialled in 1986. Since that date, other legal instruments have been signed.

In March 2009, the British government reopened its credit line for exports to Angola for an amount of USD 70 million, for private investments.

The British Petroleum (BP) company is one of the main firms operating in Angola in the area oil and gas.

To support the development of the cooperation, in November 25, 2015, was launched in Luanda the Angola-UK chamber of commerce, whose the main objective was the increase the commercial exchange between both countries.

The Angola-UK Chamber of Commerce also provides leverage for a business environment conducive to the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships.

