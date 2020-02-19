Namibia: Hangana Fishing Vessel Sinks

19 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

The Hangana Seafood company's fishing trawler, Resplendent, sank in the Atlantic Ocean yesterday and its captain is reportedly missing.

Twenty-six other crew members of the vessel were rescued by another vessel, the Fisherbank, also belonging to the company.

The ill-fated trawler is owned by Ohlthaver & List Group, which is the parent company of Hangana Seafood. The Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Ministry of Works and Transport in a media release late yesterday confirmed the incident.

"The vessel had an all-Namibian crew of 27 people of which 26 have so far been rescued. Sadly, one crewman, believed to be the skipper, is unaccounted for," read the statement signed by transport ministry PRO Julius Ngweda.

A search and rescue mission, consisting of at least two vessels, continued until dusk yesterday. It was further confirmed that the vessel's safety certificate was valid till 23 October. It was renewed in October last year.

Ngweda said the directorate will commission a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the "unfortunate incident" in the next 72 hours.

In the meantime, the directorate has issued in warning to vessels navigating the vicinity to keep clear of the area and report any sighting of the missing crew member.

O&L Group spokesperson Roux-che Locke also confirmed the trawler's sinking yesterday afternoon.

"I can confirm that a distress call was received from the fishing trawler, the Resplendent, at about 13h00. All possible resources were deployed to facilitate a rescue mission as the crew is our top priority," she said.

Sources in the maritime sector said the accident happened off the coast north of Henties Bay, within the fishing grounds of the Namibian exclusive economic zone.

When asked about this latest information, Locke told The Namibian she could not confirm the information at "this stage" and said that information would be made available once the facts were established.

The Resplendent was one of the company's fleet of eight vessels.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.