Namibia: Man Jailed for Murder of Uncle

A man, who admitted that he murdered his elderly uncle in northern Namibia two years ago, has been sent to prison for 20 years.

Adolf Wilhelm Aumbaasa (44) was sentenced in the Oshakati High Court on Thursday last week - four weeks after he admitted guilt on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

Judge Johanna Salionga sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment after remarking that although Aumbaasa's uncle, Daniel Shiikwa, had been the initial aggressor in an altercation between the two men, Shiikwa was unarmed and did not pose any imminent danger to Aumbaasa when he was killed.

Aumbaasa killed Shiikwa (72) by attacking him with a stone, which struck him on the chest, fatally injuring him.

The incident took place at Oshikulufitu, a village in the Ombalantu area in northern Namibia, on 23 February 2018.

Aumbaasa pleaded guilty to murder last month.

The court was told that Aumbaasa and Shiikwa had been involved in a quarrel during the evening before the incident. In the early hours of the next morning, Aumbaasa went to Shiikwa's room, where he killed Shiikwa with a stone.

According to Aumbaasa, Shiikwa was approaching him while having a panga in his hands, and he then threw a stone at Shiikwa. Shiikwa fell when the stone struck him, and Aumbaasa then continued to hit him with the stone, although Shiikwa was no longer armed at that stage.

Although Aumbaasa did not plan to kill Shiikwa, but acted on the spur of the moment, he committed a murder that warranted a long period of imprisonment, judge Salionga commented.

The court was also informed that Aumbaasa was a first-time offender and father of one, and that he was making a living as a vendor selling fruit, vegetables and cellphone recharge vouchers before his arrest. State advocate Taodago Gaweseb prosecuted during Aumbaasa's trial. Legal aid lawyer Petrus Grusshaber represented Aumbaasa.