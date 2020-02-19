Angola: Minister Ana Paula Elias Reiterates Teachers' Training

Ndalatando — The minister of Education, Ana Paula Elias, last Tuesday in Ndalatando, northern Cuanza Norte Province, pointed out her sector's focus on teachers training as the main key to improve the quality of education in the country.

The official, who was speaking during a consultation meeting with teaching staff of that country region, in addition to professional technical training, she defended also the continual training of teachers.

The minister highlighted that the country needs an education system that progressively bets on students' and teachers' quality, which calls for investments in national schools.

To the minister, teachers' training, coupled with the improvement of working conditions, seems to be necessary for the increase of teaching quality. In addition to teachers and students, Ana Paula Elias considers it necessary to also train school managers.

According to the concerns raised at the meeting in the presence of the provincial vice governor of Cuanza Norte for political, social and economic sector, Leonor Garibaldi de Lima e Cruz, it was emphasized the insufficiency of classrooms and teachers, as well as the excessive number of students in classrooms.

However, the lack of laboratories and libraries, specially the second cycle level of the secondary education (10th grade onwards) there is lack of encouragement for teachers who work in isolated areas are also part of the concerns raised by teachers, who also defended the end of the use of chalk as teaching means in schools, due to the health problems it causes.

On her turn, the provincial vice governor of Cuanza Norte for political, social and economic sector, Leonor Garibaldi de Lima e Cruz, reminded that education is the key for the sustainable development of a society, appealing to teachers to perform their activity with zeal, dedication and selflessness.