Angola: Digital Television Boosts Economy - Minister

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The replacement of analogue television for the Integrated Service of Digital Terrestrial Transmission will boost the economy and revolutionize the television and audio transmission system, the Mass Media minister, Nuno Caldas Albino, said on Tuesday.

The migration from analogical to digital television in the country results from a partnership established in the telecommunication sector by Angolan and Japanese governments.

Speaking at the Seminar on Digital Transmission Technology, the minister said that the change of these services will also enable the development of transmission infrastructures and improve the broadcasting channels.

"This partnership will revolutionize the system of digitalization and image and audio broadcasting," the minister said.

The signal of the Public Television of Angola (TPA) currently covers the entire national territory, with the network of transmitters and via DTH satellite.

TPA controls 174 stations, 96% of which are powered by generators being more than 60% semi-professional 10 W-UHF.

The project to replace analogue television with the Integrated Digital Terrestrial Transmission Service (ISDB-T) in Angola began eight years ago.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.