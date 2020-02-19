Angola: Digital Television Boosts Economy - Minister

Luanda — The replacement of analogue television for the Integrated Service of Digital Terrestrial Transmission will boost the economy and revolutionize the television and audio transmission system, the Mass Media minister, Nuno Caldas Albino, said on Tuesday.

The migration from analogical to digital television in the country results from a partnership established in the telecommunication sector by Angolan and Japanese governments.

Speaking at the Seminar on Digital Transmission Technology, the minister said that the change of these services will also enable the development of transmission infrastructures and improve the broadcasting channels.

"This partnership will revolutionize the system of digitalization and image and audio broadcasting," the minister said.

The signal of the Public Television of Angola (TPA) currently covers the entire national territory, with the network of transmitters and via DTH satellite.

TPA controls 174 stations, 96% of which are powered by generators being more than 60% semi-professional 10 W-UHF.

The project to replace analogue television with the Integrated Digital Terrestrial Transmission Service (ISDB-T) in Angola began eight years ago.