Kenya: Reggae Sensation Luciano Coming Back to Nairobi

19 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Jamaican reggae musician Luciano is set for his third return to Nairobi. Serve Jah Reggae Concert has announced that Luciano will be in town on April 11, 2020 with the venue yet to be communicated.

The Serve Jah Reggae Concert's stage will also host stars such as Reggae Powerhouse Band, Bonifide Reggae Band, Gravitti Band, Jah Lex and other home grown Kenyan reggae artistes and DJs.

DOBBA FESTIVAL

Luciano - real name Jepther Washington McClymont (some sources say Jephter McClymount) - last performed in the country three years ago during Dobba Festival at the KICC Grounds in Nairobi.

On that occasion he shared the stage with fellow Jamaican Superstars Etana and Richie Spice.

A devout Rastafarian, Luciano incorporates spiritual and social messages in his music.

HIT SONGS

The 55-year-old is popular for songs such as Your World and Mine, Sweep Over My Soul, Its Me again Jah, Over The Hills and In The Name of Love among others.

His impressive discography boasts of over 40 albums that have been sold worldwide.

His performance will come just a month after reggae lovers in Kenya were entertained by the legendary reggae band UB40 during the Labour of Love Concert.

Then last weekend another Jamaican household name Buju Banton was in town thrill his fans at the the KICC Grounds.

