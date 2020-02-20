Kenya: Migori Youth Draw Ulinzi Stars in Betway Cup

National Super League (NSL) side Migori Youth have landed a tricky fixture against top-tier side Ulinzi Stars in the Betway Cup round of 16 fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Wednesday.

Migori edged Flamingo by a solitary goal in a round of 32 match played in Naivasha on Sunday and coach Robert Ojienda says the team's target is to get to the final four stage.

"Ulinzi are on a good run in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and we expect a very tough match. However, when we registered for the domestic cup, we knew we would not avoid facing the big boys at some point. We are therefore preparing very well and looking forward to the game," Ojienda told Nation Sport.

"The lads are excited and they take this as a chance to show that they are good players in the second tier as well. Our target is to get to the semi final and I know it is possible," he added.

Ulinzi Stars only progressed to round of 16 through post-match penalties at the expense of lower-tier side Luanda Villa. The game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In other round of 16 matches, Posta Rangers will take on Gor Mahia, Ushuru has booked AFC Leopards, while defending champions Bandari will be up against Sofapaka.

The round of 16 matches will be played on March 14 and 15 with the final set for May 30.

The winner will Sh2 million and represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup. The runners up gets Sh1 million, while the third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Round of 16 Fixtures

FC Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks

Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia

Sofapaka v Bandari

Bidco United v Fortune Sacco

Keroka Technical v Kisumu All Stars

Ushuru v AFC Leopards

KCB v Wazito

Migori Youth v Ulinzi Stars