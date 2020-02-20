Kenya: Gilbert Selebwa Lands New Post

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two side Kiendege Jets have confirmed the appointment of former Shabana FC tactician Gilbert Selebwa as coach for a period of one year.

For a month now, coach Selebwa has been overseeing training sessions at the Nyamira-based side behind the scenes, and the team has recorded improved performance.

Selebwa had resigned as coach of National Super League (NSL) side Shabana over unpaid salary in October last year. Shabana finished ninth in the league last season under Selebwa's guidance.

Happy with squad

Speaking during his unveiling on Wednesday at Kiendege playing ground in Nyamira County, Selebwa said he was delighted by the kind of talents that the team had, adding that he will work round the clock to ensure that the club attains promotion to Division One league.

Selebwa further noted that he believes in nurturing young players, having led Kakamega Homeboyz Under-20 team to second place finish in KPL Under 20 tournament in 2016.

"This team has fantastic players who I look forward to helping realize their dreams. I was impressed with this team when I hosted them for one week at my residence in Kakamega in a week-long tour of western Kenya where they played a series of friendly matches," he said.

Asked why he came down the ladder as far as football management is concerned, the veteran coach said had embarked in a mission of ensuring that young talents are scouted and nurtured.

"If you look at Kenyan football, even KPL teams are struggling to honour matches due to financial constraints. I have taken this bold step of nurturing young talents as the future of Kenyan football is dependent on them," he added

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Club president Dennis Mokaya said the management was impressed with coach Selebwa's tactical skills and gave him an opportunity to propel the club to the next level.

Desirable qualities

"I have admired coach Selebwa's tactical skills as he is an experienced coach who understands the game. I am happy that he has agreed to work with us and I am certain that he will take our club to greater heights. He is the kind of coach that our young players need," he noted.

The club's CEO Davis Mokaya said: "Selebwa has been in Kisii for the better part of the last two years and he is well conversant with Gusii football. We believe he understands football played in the region well and we hope to have good tidings with him," he said.