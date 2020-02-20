Nigerians React As Anthony Joshua Enrols for National ID

19 February 2020
Heavyweight champion Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua has enrolled for his National Identification Number (NIN) at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NIMC tweeted this on Tuesday with photos showing Anthony Joshua being registered.

Reacting to the tweet, Nigerians took to twitter to express their displeasure with complications involved in enrolling for the NIN.

They called on NIMC to make the process easier for everyone like they did for Anthony Joshua.

See tweets below:

Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip. pic.twitter.com/GS1osa6Rea

-- NIMC (@nimc_ng) February 18, 2020

I've enrolled for this national ID card since 2014, and I'm yet to be issued a permanent ID card. All I've to show for it is the slip.

But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me.

Nigeria is for the highest bidder. https://t.co/a3Sgfg2Wps

-- Olamide Obe (@olajideobe) February 18, 2020

Lucky guy. He didn't have to wait 5 years for a piece of paper.

-- Kenneth (@Askforken) February 18, 2020

I did mine before gaining admission. I've finished serving and their HQ in Abuja doesn't have my permanent ID card

-- Brand New Virgin (@ochuko_atenaga) February 19, 2020

Man even wore boxers to their office 🙄

I wore long trouser to their office in Jos, I had to go back home and change to skirt before they attended to me.

-- ShyXtrovert 🌹 (@Ayeeshaabk) February 19, 2020

On the flip side, Anthony Joshua would get his National ID tomorrow. He's not a common man like you and me. This system is not meant for the common man, it's meant for the rich and connected. Stop stressing it. Get rich or japa.

-- Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 19, 2020

