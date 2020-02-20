Africa: Ned Nwoko Set to Become Africa's Biggest Humanitarian

Photo: Pixabay
Africa map
19 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria's notable philanthropist of the moment, Prince Ned Nwoko is set to emerge as the biggest humanitarian to emanate from the continent of Africa. The kind-hearted businessman, politician and administrator is embarking on several humanitarian gestures among which is the Malaria Eradication move which he holds passionately to his heart.

Prince Nwoko knows how malaria is reducing the entire population of the universe. He has in recent months dragged top celebrities to align with this noble and humanitarian project.

He also understands the reason why youths should be brought into the project because they make up the highest population of the world. It was also gathered that Prince Nwoko has set aside several millions of naira to spend on this project in order to ensure the healthier standard of living for Nigerians. Also gathered is that the federal government of Nigeria and leaders of other African countries have all given their absolute support for the malaria eradication project.

Aside from that, he is splashing millions into sports across the continent. Several soccer stars are on this project.

Ned Nwoko will be jetting out to Johannesburg, South Africa on 27th February 2020 to participate at Africa Leadership Award where he will be honored as AFRICA LEADERSHIP MOST DISTINGUISHED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR and receive a Congressional commendation from Georgia Legislative Black Caucus United States Senate. The event will take place at Sandton convention centre in Johannesburg.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.