East Africa: Desert Locusts Invade South Sudan

Photo: Giampiero Diana/FAO
Locusts can devastate crops and pastures.
19 February 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Viola Elias

Juba — After devastating crops in Uganda and Kenya, desert locusts have invaded South Sudan. The government says it’s trying to raise more than $19 million to battle the infestation.

South Sudan Food and Agriculture Minister Onyoti Adigo said a mature swarm of locusts entered South Sudan on Monday.

“Yesterday we received a report that the desert locust had entered South Sudan from Magwi County and we thought it was a normal grasshopper as it was reported early.  But our team and those of FAO (U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization) sent people there and they confirmed the presence of locusts in Magwi County’s Lobonok, Owinykibul and Panyikwar,”  Adigo told reporters in Juba Tuesday.

The locusts crossed into the southeast area of Magwi County from northern Uganda’s Lamwo district.

The locust infestation spreading across a swath of Eastern Africa is considered the worst in decades, and the pests have caused huge crop losses in several countries, heightening worries about food insecurity for millions of people.

Meshack Malo, the country representative for the FAO, said his agency is working with South Sudan’s agriculture ministry to prevent the locusts from spreading nationwide.“

The population of about 2,000 that has arrived are mature," and the sandy nature of the land in Magwi County is "a good environment for them to lay eggs," Malo told VOA's South Sudan in Focus.  He said the FAO and agriculture ministry are discussing the best counter-measures.   One option is to freeze the locusts where they lay eggs.

James Janka, South Sudan’s minister for livestock and fisheries, said the locusts will adversely affect many South Sudanese communities, especially in terms of crop production.“

We are also afraid [for] the livestock," he said, because the locusts could consume grass and deprive cattle of grazing areas.

Janka said desert locusts are not a nationwide issue at the moment but a regional one, which requires collective action to prevent the swarms from spreading any further.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.