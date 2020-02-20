South Africa: Ad Nauseam - As Politicians Run Out of Places to Hide, Expect More Juvenile Behaviour in Parliament

analysis

Events in Parliament this week, and the use of gender-violence accusations as a handy political weapon for men, have left many South Africans feeling disgusted or frustrated. Unfortunately, SA politics may well go in this direction for quite some time.

On Tuesday, Parliament once more devolved into a playground of insults and tantrums. ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, once very close to EFF leader Julius Malema, demanded that Malema answer whether or not he had hit his wife.

Malema claimed that "I am in charge here... everyone else is following me" before referring to MPs as "fools". He denied the claim made against him and stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa had hit his late ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

On Wednesday morning, South Africans vented their anger and frustration. Some called talk radio asking why they were paying for MPs to insult each other. Others said it was demeaning to the struggle against gender abuse for this issue to be used by men against each other. Voters for many different parties were united in their disappointment at the MPs they had elected.

There are a number of reasons why this has happened. These reasons suggest this kind of personal politics may be with...